Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines About Election Challenge

Tuesday, 19 April 2022

On Monday's Tucker Carlson Reports, Marjorie Taylor Greene was furious that her eligibility to run in Congress is being challenged in the courts.

A judge has allowed the suit to continue.

The lawsuit against her claims that because she helped stoke the fires for the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th, she is unfit for office. I would put that on the list after about 20 other things.

The suit is seeking to block her re-election on the grounds of the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause."

Reuters reported on Monday that Greene sought a temporary injunction against that lawsuit but a Georgia judge ruled against her. "Greene had failed "to establish a substantial likelihood of success on the merits," Totenberg wrote."

Republican hypocrisy was on full display; Marjorie Taylor Greene actually tried to help overthrow over 80,000,000 votes for Joe Biden.

After the ruling came down against her, Marge immediately ran to the comfy confines of Fox News.

"These people hate the people in my district so much, they look down on them because they voted for me," Marge told a sympathetic Carlson.

Democrats despise the fact that you've made racist, anti-Semitic comments, support QAnon conspiracies, and for that you have been dubbed the Klan Mom.

Greene then listed all the reasons she's fighting in Washington -- the usual Steve Bannon list of grievances.

