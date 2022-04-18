Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 22:23 Hits: 3

The San Francisco Chronicle published an article on Thursday in which a number of Democratic lawmakers and aides suggested that, at age 88, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was no longer fit to serve due to a significant decline in mental acuity. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the politically thorny issue of mental acuity in an increasingly elderly U.S. government and what Americans think about age limits for public office.

They also continue to track the types of candidates former President Trump has endorsed in the 2022 Republican primaries. So far, he has endorsed over 100 Senate, House and gubernatorial candidates, which is not only more than he endorsed as president in 2020 but also highly unusual for a former president. One of the common themes among the candidates he’s thrown his weight behind is that they have sown distrust in the results of the 2020 election.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-old-is-too-old-for-elected-office/