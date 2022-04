Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 20:26 Hits: 7

NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Marc Morial, the National Urban League's president and CEO, about the civil rights organization's semi-annual State of Black America Report.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/18/1093380839/urban-league-ceo-on-how-2022-state-of-black-america-report-findings-impact-midte