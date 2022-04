Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 20:26 Hits: 4

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, about the current outlook on climate change and the global endeavor to combat it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/18/1093380867/special-envoy-john-kerry-on-helping-small-island-nations-dealing-with-climate-ch