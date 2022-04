Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 09:19 Hits: 8

Republican leaders say they'll approve maps drawn by the governor that eliminate two Black voting districts. Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted on district maps that give an extra advantage to Republicans.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/19/1093477424/floridas-legislature-meets-in-a-special-session-to-adopt-new-congressional-maps