Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse Of The World

Jordan Klepper recently went on the road to go to Florida in order to finger the pulse of the CPAC denizens. He quickly learned that the fascist fantasy of the year was Victor Orban and the sort of, not really, democracy of Hungary. This led him to finger the pulse of Hungary and what he found was frighteningly familiar to the MAGA cultists.

This video is a preview of a special he has coming up later this week called “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy." It is set to air on April 21.

.@jordanklepper hits CPAC, then heads to the place conservatives are drawing inspiration from: Hungary. pic.twitter.com/HchTdzDQRc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 15, 2022

