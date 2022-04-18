Sunday Shows Didn't Bother Covering Overthrow Election Texts

Articles

[Above: Local Utah news covered their senator's text scandal. The Sunday Shows? Not at all. -- eds.]

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee was up to his eyeballs in the conspiracy committed to overturning the 2020 presidential election. The same Sen. Mike Lee who sits on the Senate Judiciary committee and lectures much smarter, much more patriotic people on how the Constitution works.

Mike Lee is also a liar. Smart enough to know that his “14 hours a day” spent trying to figure out how to overthrow the government and keep Trump installed in the White House was did not look good for him after the events of January 6, so he lied about it. The newly revealed text messages between the senator and White House Chief of Mark Meadows prove that Lee had been pushing the plot by John Eastman to get Republican state legislators to toss their election results and appoint their own pro-Trump electors since November 23, 2020.

