Two Old White Guys Whine About Jen Psaki

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 21:56 Hits: 7

Jen Psaki is the best press secretary ever. We at C&L are really going to miss her.

So will Howie Kurtz and Ari Fleisher. They'll have less to WHINE about once she's gone.

On Sunday's Fox News "Media Buzz" the topic du jour was Jen Psaki being a meanie to Peter Doocy.

And Fleisher had the nerve to compare Psaki to the lying liars of the Trump administration. Really.

ARI FLEISHER: “The problem here is that if Donald Trump, or people in the Trump administration were saying this about people at CBS, NBC, ABC, they would all lock arms, and immediately denounce it, and tell the White House these are threats to journalists, and risks death threats, and the White House needs to do something about it. And they’d be a unified team. Here, you don’t hear that similar bond coming from the rest of the rest of the media because it’s Fox. As if, yes, it’s appropriate to say these type of threats against Fox, against Peter Doocy. And you can’t do it that way.

Nobody is calling Peter Doocy an "enemy of the people," Ari. Peter isn't being banned from the White House. No one has revoked his press pass. Why would they? He's an endless form of entertainment.

“They can say it was a lighthearted comment,” Kurtz said. “But should she still be at the White House for a few more weeks while everyone knows she’s going to the network that happens to be a rival of Fox?"

