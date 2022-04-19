The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Holy Flight From Hell

Holy Flight From Hell

Trae Crowder starts out talking about the high flying holy rollers who had their religious singalong on a flight. Those poor people that got caught on that flight. Talk about being a captive audience. I bet those people won't complain about crying babies on their flights for a while.

Anyway, Trae takes this thought down one tangent after another, repeatedly pointing out that these same people who would shove their version of Sharia Law down our collective throats are the same ones that scream bloody murder about being oppressed when someone shares a meme mocking them on social media.

I don't know about you but their circular logic and hypocritical behaviors is really making my hair hurt lately.

Open thread below...

