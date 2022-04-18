DeSantis Goes Full Fahrenheit 451: Bans 41% Of Math Books

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 16:11 Hits: 6

On Fox and Friends early this morning, Florida's Lt Gov Jeanette Nunez offered zero proof to her claim that education publishers are trying to infiltrate Florida's K-12 education by planting new off-limit topics in math textbooks.

On Friday, Gov. DeSantis claimed there was "impermissible and prohibitive topics" like critical race theory embedded in their pages.

Continuing the critical race theory con, the Florida governor claimed publishers were slapping paint on their books to hide the fact we were trying to indoctrinate children.

Florida's Department of Education, led by DeSantis's new rules, released this statement, "The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an "alarming" 71% were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics, the release said."

Let's look at some examples of CRT being taught to the kids:

Oh, wait. They didn't offer any.

To begin this discussion, Fox News' chyron screamed, "FL DEPT OF EDUCATION REJECTS 54 MATH TEXTBOOKS."

Fox guest host Rachel Campos Duffy, (who has made attacking public schools her mission) opened by claiming there is a woke ideology that they are trying to indoctrinate our children and it's been sneaked into math books.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/desantis-goes-fahrenheit-451