Carlson's Testicle Tanning Too Much For Kid Rock

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 16:42 Hits: 7

Tucker Carlson's "new original" show on Fox Nation bears the ridiculous name "The End of Men."

It's (not making this up) a soft homoerotic documentary on the loss of masculinity.

Tucker's "project" has been the subject of wide criticism, as well as laugh-out-loud hysterics.

Steve M calls it Fascist Manliness.

Kid Rock, a constant wingnut supporter in the mold of Ted Nugent, almost threw up discussing this new project with Tucker himself.

KID ROCK: “Dude, stop. Testicle tanning, c’mon.”

CARLSON: “Yeah, yeah.”

KID ROCK: “I mean, I haven’t heard anything that good in a long time.”

CARLSON: “Open your mind, Bobby.”

KID ROCK: “I’m starting a punk rock band and it’s called Testicle Tanning. That’s the end of it.”

CARLSON: “I think you’ll be massively successful. But, I mean, don’t you think at this point, when so many of the therapies, the paths they’ve told us to take, have turned out to be dead ends that have really hurt people, why wouldn’t open-minded people seek new solutions?”

Carlson considered testicle tanning a "new solution"?

KID ROCK: “I don’t know what the hell’s going on this world. I’m not even sure I understood that question, but some days I just want to stop this planet and let me off.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/carlsons-testicle-tanning-too-much-kid