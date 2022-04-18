Blue America's Easter Endorsement: Doyle Canning (OR-04)

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022

Oregon's 4th congressional district centers on Eugene. Until the current redistricting it was a swing district (R+1) and now it's safely blue (D+9), running along the coast from the California border as far as Lincoln County and east to include Roseburg, Corvalis, Albany and Lebanon. With Pete DeFazio retiring, this is the first time there's an open race since 1986, when he was first elected.

Although 8 Democrats are on the ballot, only three are plausible contenders, notably progressive Doyle Canning, a serious climate activist, endorsed today by Blue America.

The two establishment candidates are Val Hoyle-- a champion of a locally hated fossil fuel pipeline-- and Andrew Kalloch, a lobbyist and executive for AirBnB. In 2016, the district voted overwhelmingly for Bernie, who won every county with double digit margins.

