The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trump Issues Bizarre 'Happy Easter' Message To 'Radical Left Maniacs'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Trump Issues Bizarre 'Happy Easter' Message To 'Radical Left Maniacs'

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday wished a "Happy Easter" to everyone, including what he said were "radical left maniacs."

In a statement, the former president used one of the most important Christian holidays to attack his political opponents.

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country," he wrote. "May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!”

In last year's statement, Trump extended his Easter tidings to "radical left crazies."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/donald-trump-easter

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version