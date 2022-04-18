Trump Issues Bizarre 'Happy Easter' Message To 'Radical Left Maniacs'

Articles

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday wished a "Happy Easter" to everyone, including what he said were "radical left maniacs."

In a statement, the former president used one of the most important Christian holidays to attack his political opponents.

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country," he wrote. "May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!”

In last year's statement, Trump extended his Easter tidings to "radical left crazies."

President Donald J. Trump:

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” pic.twitter.com/Q6tJf0nThl — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 17, 2022

