Philly Quakers Begin $500K Reparation Program To Black Neighbors

Monday, 18 April 2022

I wanted to write about this because it is such a productive way to approach a touchy subject. A Quaker meeting in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia ran a legal clinic this weekend as part of an effort to make reparation for Quaker involvement in American slavery. Via BillyPenn.com:

The clinic, one in a monthly series, will focus on helping preserve the wealth of Black homeowners in the neighborhood. The events are the first iteration of Green Street Friends initiatives intended to return $500,000 to Black Germantown residents over the next decade. This year’s goal is providing $50,000 in real estate and legal services, to address problems like tangled titles, wills, and deed transfers.

While many colonial-era Philadelphia Quakers were abolitionists, it's not as widely known that many of the Society of Friends (their official name) were slaveholders -- including William Penn.

Quaker founder George Fox was also less than virtuous on the issue. Visiting his stepdaughter’s Barbados plantation in 1671, he promised the colonial governor he wouldn’t “teach the negroes to rebel.” Fox’s lack of a clear stance on the institution of slavery had ripple effects for generations, writes historian J. William Frost, as Fox’s writings “could be used by conservative slave-owning Friends in Philadelphia Yearly Meeting in 1701 to silence the abolitionists.” read more

