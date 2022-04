Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 12:23 Hits: 4

Higher gas prices may not be the main driver of the Biden administration's decision to sell new oil and gas leases on public land, but inflation is a significant political liability.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/17/1093240561/politics-chat-biden-opens-more-land-for-oil-drilling