The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Be Like Reginae - Thank A Librarian

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Be Like Reginae - Thank A Librarian

Saturday, April 16, was National Librarian Day, a day to recognize, honor and thank the nations librarians. And no one does it better than this little girl:

librarian_love_letter

I'm of a fearsome mind to throw my arms around every librarian who crosses my path, on behalf of the souls they never knew they saved.

Truly amazing school librarian is hard to find difficult to part with and impossible to forget.

When you enter this library you are a scientists, you are an explorer, you are a reader, you are important, you are loved, you are respected, you are the reason we are here.

Love

Reginae

In a world of book banning, book burning, librarian hating right wing snowflakes, be a Reginae. Always be a Reginae.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/be-reginae-thank-librarian

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version