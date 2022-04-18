Be Like Reginae - Thank A Librarian

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

Saturday, April 16, was National Librarian Day, a day to recognize, honor and thank the nations librarians. And no one does it better than this little girl:

I'm of a fearsome mind to throw my arms around every librarian who crosses my path, on behalf of the souls they never knew they saved.

Truly amazing school librarian is hard to find difficult to part with and impossible to forget.

When you enter this library you are a scientists, you are an explorer, you are a reader, you are important, you are loved, you are respected, you are the reason we are here.

Love

Reginae