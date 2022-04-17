Twelve States Hit Record-Low Unemployment — Thanks, Biden!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 13:30 Hits: 3

New data continue to demonstrate the strength of the U.S. labor market and the nation's continued economic recovery under the stewardship of President Joe Biden.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report Friday showing that March unemployment rates had dropped in 37 states while remaining stable in the other 13 states and the District of Columbia. Compared to March 2021, "all 50 states and the District had jobless rate decreases," noted the report.

The national rate, 3.6%, declined slightly from the month previous but was fully 2.4 points lower than in March 2021. Fifteen states also logged unemployment rates lower than the national rate of 3.6%.

In addition, 12 states hit record-low rates. Among those all-time lows, Nebraska and Utah logged the lowest rates in the country at 2% each. Very close behind were Indiana at 2.2% and Montana at 2.3%. The other states hitting all-time lows included: Alaska (5.0%), Arizona (3.3%), Georgia (3.1%), Idaho (2.7%), Mississippi(4.2%), Tennessee (3.2%), West Virginia (3.7%), and Wisconsin (2.8%).

Relative to last year, Nevada has seen the largest drop (-4.2%) in its unemployment rate to 5.0%.

The news sparked a round of local headlines across the country, some of them in important midterm swing states:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/twelve-states-unemployment-low