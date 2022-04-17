The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alaskans Not Exactly Thrilled About Palin's Return To Politics

The passing of Rep. Don Young from Alaska has opened up the seat to a wide array of candidates — 48 so far, including Sarah Palin.

David Siders reports in Politico that in Palin's hometown of Wasilla, there's not much Palin Fever, as a big banner once read.

Might that be because of the way she quit being Alaska's governor midway through her term?

When Palin did quit in 2009, Fox News ran a poll asking their viewers what job would be best for her.

About a third of Americans think the best job for Palin is homemaker (32 percent), while nearly one in five see her as a television talk show host (17 percent). Vice president of the United States comes in third (14 percent), followed closely by college professor (10 percent), with president coming last (6 percent).

Homemaker?

Al Allen, who voted for Palin in 2006, said “she was more interested in being a reality TV star than serving Alaskans.”

Palin's quitting really upset her Fox News stalker, Greta Van Susteren.

