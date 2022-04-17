Dems Can Tout Big Wins To Help Them Go On Offense In The Midterms

Articles

Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022

In the first part of the discussion, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross pointed out that whether it’s Donald Trump, himself, or Trumpist acolytes, Trumpism and worse are poised to make big gains in November. What’s needed is the same kind of mobilization of Democrats that occurred in 2018 and 2020. But a recent poll shows Republican enthusiasm far exceeding that of the Democrats (55% vs. 35%) for the midterm elections.

Fortunately, Fernand Amandi, a pollster and MSNBC political analyst, and Lucy Caldwell, the manager of Joe Walsh’s 2020 presidential campaign, offered what seems like sound advice. It’s all about messaging, messaging, messaging.

AMANDI: I see a very clear, three-legged stool on messaging that i think will be successful. Number one, tell the truth about the context of what the Biden administration inherited: an economy in absolute free fall, a country overrun with COVID because of the anti-science policies of the previous administration. So, you’ve got to first remind people what cards they were dealt. read more

