Kevin McCarthy Defends 63 Republicans Who Voted Against Supporting NATO

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday refused to rebuke 63 Republicans who voted against a resolution in support of NATO.

During an interview on Fox News, guest host Mike Emanuel asked McCarthy if his colleagues were wrong to vote against a House resolution affirming support for NATO.

"No, there's strong support for NATO moving forward," McCarthy replied. "Always has been. NATO is in the process of defending themselves but the one thing we need to make sure is NATO countries spend the money -- more than 2%."

"This affects everybody and that's why we should stand up for Ukraine and provide them the weapons to defend themselves where Putin cannot continue to do these atrocities," he added.

