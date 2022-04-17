Zelinsky: 'How Do You Compensate For The Loss Of A Child?'

Articles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the videos of mothers mourning the loss of their children "the most horrifying thing I've seen in my life" during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Here's Zelinsky's heartbreaking response when asked to Tapper what his reaction was to the video of a Ukrainian mother who found her son in a well. "What is it like for you as the president of this country to see those videos, to hear the crying of the moms?"

TRANSLATOR: This is the most horrifying thing I have seen in my life. I look at this, first of all, as a father. It hurts so, so much. It's a tragedy. It is suffering. I won't be able to imagine the scale of suffering of these people, of this woman. It is a family's tragedy. It is a disaster. It is the dreams and the life you've just lost. We live for our kids, that's true. Kids are the best we were given by god, by family. It is a great pain for me. I can't watch it as a father, only because all you want after this is revenge and to kill. I have to watch it as the president of the state where a lot of people have died and lost their loved ones. There are millions of people who want to live. All of us want to fight, but we all have to do our best for this war not to be endless. The longer it is, the more we would lose. All these losses will be just like that one. read more

