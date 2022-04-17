Jill Wine-Banks Explains How Most Are Misreading Lee's And Roy's Texts

Articles

Imposter Syndrome runs deep in my psyche, but it's always incredible to have one's thinking validated by one of your heroes.

When news of Rep. Chip Roy's and Sen. Mike Lee's text messages to Mark Meadows broke, I sent the following message to my fellow C&L folks:

"I did not have Chip Roy/Mike Lee on my bingo card as standing up to Meadows, tbh"

Then, as life does, news went in a million different directions, and it didn't become anything I followed up on. However, everyone I heard talking about this on TV and elsewhere took these texts as evidence Roy and Lee were die-hard enthusiasts for Trump's lies, and subsequently, the insurrection. This interpretation didn't quite work for me, because I thought the texts sounded as if the two men were raising doubts about Trump's accusations of fraud, not going along with them, but I'm not about to pipe in to defend them as men of great integrity. I just wondered if I'd missed something, or was wrong completely.

Then, two days later, one of my absolute faves, Jill Wine-Banks appears on The Sunday Show to tell Jonathan Capehart the exact same thing that I'd initially thought, with the strength of a legendary legal career behind her.

He asked if those texts were fodder for compelling testimony from them before the January 6th Committee investigating the Insurrection. She said anyone with information should be compelled to testify no matter what their station in the government.

