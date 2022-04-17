Upton Expects Spike In Republican-on-Republican 'Death Threats'

Articles

Sunday, 17 April 2022

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) argued that Republican lawmakers should prepare to face "death threats" from Republican voters if they win control of Congress in the midterms.

Upton, who is retiring at the end of his term, recalled on Meet the Press that he received death threats over a vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"Death threats, there never were like we've had this past year," Upton told NBC host Chuck Todd. "And remember, that was a Republican bill. Literally a year ago this week, Gov. [Larry Hogan] brought a bunch of us up to his place in Annapolis. ... We decided what infrastructure ought to be and how to pay for it. ... Lindsey Graham, Trump's best friend, voted for it."

"So, if you're getting death threats, what's the likelihood of someone watching you and going, forget it?" Todd wondered.

Upton agreed that it would be difficult to get "good people" to run as Republicans or to vote for bipartisan legislation.

“It puts you at risk, when they threaten not only you .. when they threaten your spouse and your kids, that’s what really makes it frightening," he noted.

