Fascist Manliness, A Tucker Carlson Production

We all had a good laugh yesterday when we watched the trailer for Tucker Carlson's latest ... um, documentary:

I promise you are not prepared for Tucker's latest montage pic.twitter.com/8tdvYTW2cn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 16, 2022

Shirtless men chopping down trees and milking cows? A naked guy radiating his genitals? Another guy drinking a glass full of raw eggs? This is the new thing from Tucker Carlson?

The jokes write themselves. Here's the clip with an alternate soundtrack:

As you wish pic.twitter.com/oVQ8MeTrCw — Almog Yalinewich (@yalinewich) April 16, 2022

But we shouldn't be surprised to see this. Carlson has clearly decided that one of the failures of recent American neo-fascism can be dusted off and turned into a success.

