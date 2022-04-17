Fascist Manliness, A Tucker Carlson Production

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
We all had a good laugh yesterday when we watched the trailer for Tucker Carlson's latest ... um, documentary:
Shirtless men chopping down trees and milking cows? A naked guy radiating his genitals? Another guy drinking a glass full of raw eggs? This is the new thing from Tucker Carlson?
The jokes write themselves. Here's the clip with an alternate soundtrack:
But we shouldn't be surprised to see this. Carlson has clearly decided that one of the failures of recent American neo-fascism can be dusted off and turned into a success.
