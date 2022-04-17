The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Fascist Manliness, A Tucker Carlson Production

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Fascist Manliness, A Tucker Carlson Production

We all had a good laugh yesterday when we watched the trailer for Tucker Carlson's latest ... um, documentary:

Shirtless men chopping down trees and milking cows? A naked guy radiating his genitals? Another guy drinking a glass full of raw eggs? This is the new thing from Tucker Carlson?

The jokes write themselves. Here's the clip with an alternate soundtrack:

But we shouldn't be surprised to see this. Carlson has clearly decided that one of the failures of recent American neo-fascism can be dusted off and turned into a success.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/tucker-carlson-fascist-manliness

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version