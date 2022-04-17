Masha Gessen Slams Brian Stelter For Amplifying Russian Propaganda

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 18:57 Hits: 2

It was very nice to see someone on CNN called out for the fact that showing "both sides" of a story when one side is obviously lying to you is definitely "NOT journalism 101," and in fact, the "exact opposite" of journalism.

That's what happened during an interview on this Sunday's Reliable Sources when host Brian Stelter opened a segment talking about the sinking of one of Russia's world-class warships, the Moskva, off the coast of Odessa this week. As Stelter discussed, Russia was trying to blame the incident on an ammunition explosion on the ship, and Russian state media released video this Saturday "showing dozens of sailors allegedly those who escaped from the Moskva."

After Stelter introduced his guest, The New Yorker's Masha Gessen, and tried to "both sides" the information coming out of Russia and Ukraine, Gessen let him have it for amplifying Russian propaganda.

STELTER: I think we need to unpack soft of the information wars with regard to this warship, because I'm seeing contradictory messages from Russian state media. On the one hand, this ship was not attacked by Ukraine, there was a fire they claim and that's what went wrong. On the other hand, you have pundits on Russian state TV saying bomb Kyiv, this is war, we need to retaliate for the sinking of our ship. Can both those messages be true? Do they make sense together? read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/cnns-brian-stelter-called-out-amplifying