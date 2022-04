Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 1

The WA Cares Fund would help alleviate the financial burden of long-term care by providing workers a lifetime benefit of $36,500. The program was delayed while lawmakers addressed equity issues.

(Image credit: Maskot/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/04/17/1093113623/washington-long-term-care