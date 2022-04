Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 12:03 Hits: 0

President Biden's support for Ukraine has not garnered enthusiasm from the U.S. public. Another inflation record. And the Republicans drop out of presidential debates.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/16/1093189677/week-in-politics-u-s-sends-more-money-to-ukraine-inflation-up-midterms-approach