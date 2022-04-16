MAGA 'Rapper' Writes Song About Loser Matt Gaetz

Articles

Saturday, 16 April 2022

On Friday night, Joy Ann Reid brought us a definite Grammy contender video by Forgiato Blow all about Matt Gaetz being the "chosen one." It was...epic. Joy could barely contain her emotions, doubled over laughing, asking out loud "is hip hop dead?" She almost falls off her chair, which made it even more comical. The insanity of it all. Just look at poor Juanita Tolliver's face.

Twitter was hysterically laughing too:

Oh for fuks sake why the hell would anyone make a rap song for Matt Gaetz smh ???????? #TheReidOutpic.twitter.com/tzfQ5nnJfr — Nicole ????????????????????????‍????????⚖️ #GABulldawgs4Life (@MzDivah67) April 15, 2022

Can you imagine something more KKKult like than having a song written all about you being the "chosen one" for being investigated for sex trafficking minors?

Matt Gaetz, you continue to show you've yet to go as low as you can go, which is saying something ???? read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/maga-rapper-writes-song-about-matt-gaetz