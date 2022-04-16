The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MAGA 'Rapper' Writes Song About Loser Matt Gaetz

MAGA 'Rapper' Writes Song About Loser Matt Gaetz

On Friday night, Joy Ann Reid brought us a definite Grammy contender video by Forgiato Blow all about Matt Gaetz being the "chosen one." It was...epic. Joy could barely contain her emotions, doubled over laughing, asking out loud "is hip hop dead?" She almost falls off her chair, which made it even more comical. The insanity of it all. Just look at poor Juanita Tolliver's face.

Twitter was hysterically laughing too:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/maga-rapper-writes-song-about-matt-gaetz

