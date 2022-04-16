Mystal Has A Perfect RSVP To Herschel Walker’s ‘Break Bread’ Invite

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 19:14 Hits: 4

In case you missed it, Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate, Texan Herschel Walker, was presented as a Black victim on the Hannity show Thursday night because Elie Mystal wrote a column in The Nation blasting Walker’s shocking unfitness for office as an insult to Black people. “Georgia Republicans have embraced Walker because they think any old Black person will do when it comes to their cynical strategy for defeating Raphael Warnock,” the subtitle said.

Rather than gin up the Trumpian-type, own-the-libs smackdown Sean Hannity probably hoped for, Walker invited New Yorker Mystal to come to Georgia and “sit down and break bread, because I am about bringing people together, not separating people … like you are.” It seemed to be part of an effort to rehab Herschel’s debate-ducking, woman-threatening, lying, ignoramus image.

MSNBC host Katie Phang offered to do the driving, organize the snacks and the mix tape for Mystal’s road trip to Georgia. But Mystal turned down the invitation by focusing on and highlighting the seriousness of Walker’s unserious invitation:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/elie-mystal-has-perfect-rsvp-herschel