Cuccinelli Throws Abbott Under The Bus

When one of your stunts is so stupid, even former Trump acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli tosses you right under the bus and backs over you a few times. As we've already discussed here, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just repealed his traffic-clogging stunt at the southern border after some severe backlash from the trucking industry.

Fox thought that was a brilliant move at first before it blew up in Abbott's face, and they've also been heaping praise on the other stunt he pulled this week, which is to start busing migrants to Washington D.C., in an effort to supposedly draw attention to the southern border, and the Biden administration's plans to end Title 42 COVID restrictions for migrants on May 23rd.

During a segment on this Saturday's Fox & Friends, host Will Cain decided to ignore the fiasco with the trucks being held up trying to get across the border, but did ask Cuccinelli about busing the migrants to DC.

I'd say Cain didn't get the response he expected from Cuccinelli from the look of dismay on his face during the interview. Cuccinelli's response is every bit as callous and heartless as his Republican's cohorts in Texas, but even he called them out for this being nothing more than political theater.

