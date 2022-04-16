Fox Host: Musk Taking Over Twitter ‘Literally About Saving Civilization’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022

Leading off the conservative hypocrisy and dishonesty was Fox & Friends cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy. Just one week ago, she was fine with boycotting Disney for being too woke (her only concern was that the boycott wouldn't last). But sitting as a cohost for the most-watched cable news network and with 138.7K Twitter followers, Campos-Duffy began whining about conservatives being censored “everywhere” and drooled over the utopia that St. Elon would bring about if only he'd open the floodgates for lies, threats, conspiracy theorists and maybe even Donald Trump to return to Twitter.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: This is not about money for him. This is literally about saving civilization. Because right now in America, democracy is not really truly democracy when one side of the table is completely censored. Everywhere. And it's not just on Twitter. If you look at the universities, everywhere you go, the conservative point of view is just not as allowed and it's literally censored on Twitter and other platforms.

Campos-Duffy “forgot” to mention that conservatives routinely make it into the 10 top-performing Facebook posts.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/fox-host-musk-taking-over-twitter