The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Mike's Blog Round Up

On this day in 1972 the Electric Light Orchestra made their debut at The Fox and Greyhound in Croydon, London. Electric Light Orchestra - Turn To Stone (see above.)

You Might Notice a Trend notices "DeSantis' Map to Electoral Hell".

Teri Kanefield reminds us "It’s Not About 'Faith'".

Spocko celebrates the resignation of a convicted liar and thin-skinned bully.

Attention space nerds! Dawn breaks over the broad equatorial Martian plain of Elysium Planitia.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/mikes-blog-round-10

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version