Texas Trucking Assoc: Gov Abbott's Border Stunt Is A 'Disaster' UPDATED

Saturday, 16 April 2022

(The above video is a compilation clip of two programs)

Texas trade associations are furious with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's PR stunt vehicle inspections at the Mexican border, which are having a damaging effect on the US economy.

On Tucker Carlson's show Thursday evening, Abbott claimed he was putting up blockades at all the ports of entry into Texas from Mexico to stop drug and human trafficking, but it's an obvious political stunt so he can claim to run for re-election on border security. Maybe he should have focused on the Texas power grid as much as he does immigration.

Abbott told Tucker Carlson his job was to "put the cartels out of business." How is he going to do that by inspecting vehicles?

"Make them lose money, " Abbott said. It's nutty that he doesn't care how much money Texans and the country at large are losing because of his antics. Narcissism rules the GOP.

It's just another PR stunt by a Republican governor that is hurting the entire US economy.

AG "loopy eye" Paxton called the move "genius" to Maria Bartiromo this morning on Fox Business.

“The governor has figured out we can stop trade along the border, slow it down, and it will create pressure on Mexico and some of their governors to work out a deal to help us with border security,” Paxton crowed.

Eric Kleefeld remarks, "Just blatantly unconstitutional."

