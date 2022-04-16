Klan Mom Burning Through Campaign Cash Faster Than She Can Take It In

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 15:50 Hits: 2

As The Daily Beast reported, "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been one of the biggest fundraisers for Republicans in the House," but she's burning through more money than she can take in:

The campaign committee for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported on Friday its first net loss since she was elected, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000.

About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year.

While Greene has always traded steep fees for slightly higher returns, she’s always managed to come out on top—until now.

Last quarter she sprung a hole in the bucket, as her campaign committee, Greene for Congress, spent about $1.38 million while taking in only $1.06 million in donations. Fundraising costs alone wiped out three-quarters of those receipts.