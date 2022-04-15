Schumer: 'Keep Pushing' Biden On Cancelling Student Debt

Articles

World Politics Published on Friday, 15 April 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday urged debt relief campaigners to keep pushing President Joe Biden to broadly wipe out student debt, saying he's talked extensively with the White House about debt cancellation for millions of Americans via executive action.

The New York Democrat said he and other advocates on Capitol Hill are "making progress" in convincing the president to cancel at least $50,000 per borrower, which Biden could direct Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to do instead of relying on Congress to pass legislation.

"The White House seems more open to it than ever before," Schumer said at the virtual State of Student Debt Summit, hosted by the Student Debt Crisis Center.

Schumer's comments came as a Morning Consult/Politicosurvey showed that the Democratic Party is losing ground with voters who hold student debt, even after the administration extended the moratorium on federal student loan payments until August amid pressure from progressives.

