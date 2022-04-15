Failed Traffic Court Lawyer Jenna Ellis Compares Disgraced President To Founders

Articles

Published on Friday, 15 April 2022

It's not news that Jenna Ellis is delusional, but here is a comparison for the ages.

"When our founders signed that Declaration, and they said, 'We mutually pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor,' that wasn't rhetoric. That was not a talking point. They had no idea in that moment if they would prevail and if the truth would prevail, but they were willing to do it," opined the member of Donald Trump's "Elite Strike Force" legal team.

Well, yes, so far, no arguments from probably most of us. But then...

"And this was the same exact attitude that I saw and I respect so much from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani in the midst of this whole election battle."

Um...how, exactly?

"They had literally been willing to pledge their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor," she insisted.

Well, sure, when one doesn't possess two of those three things, it's easy to offer them up as being willing to "lose." We know neither of them has been in the same square mile of "honor" in decades, if ever, and at least Trump has truly never had the "fortune" he claims to have without stealing or defrauding the government for it. But do go on, Jenna.

