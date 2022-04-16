Russian Wife Laughingly Authorizes Her Husband To Rape Ukrainian Women

Articles

Saturday, 16 April 2022

The Ukrainian security service recently intercepted an "interesting" conversation with a Russian soldier and his wife. Although this sounds fictitious, like a lot of war propaganda, the writer claims to have verified the conversation simply by phoning them. Further details emerged from their extensive social media accounts, and are detailed in a long Twitter thread, some of which you can read below. The author acknowledges it may have been a bad joke between them but systemic rape by Russian soldiers is also occurring.

Source: Svoboda.org

Radio Liberty and the Schemes investigative project found a Russian soldier who was ordered by his wife to rape Ukrainian women. Now he is wounded and is being treated in a hospital in Sevastopol. A conversation in which a woman invites a man to rape Ukrainian women was published by the Security Service of Ukraine on April 12. From the recording, it can be assumed that the published fragment is part of a longer dialogue. The man turned out to be Roman Bykovsky, a former conscript of the Russian Guard, and then a soldier of the 108th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment, which participated in the annexation of Crimea. It was here that he recently moved his family from Russia.

- "So, you come on there, rape Ukrainian women, right? And don't tell me anything. Understandably? (laughs).

-“To rape and not tell you anything?”

