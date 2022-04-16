Pure Brilliance Doesn't Take Holidays Off

Articles

As many people around the world are observing Passover or preparing to don their Easter bonnets or gather together with fellow Pastafarians, people of genius are working day and night to produce the high quality internet content you've come to expect:

White nationalist Nick Fuentes loves to brag that he and the groypers produce "the best content on the internet." Indeed. Who doesn't want to watch him spend 5+ minutes trying to title his livestream? (We sped up the video so it would fit within Twitter's time limit.) pic.twitter.com/5F6pUNiNyM — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 14, 2022

If nothing else, it's worth it just to hear Fuentes sound like a chipmunk on crack.

