Klan Mom 'Offended' By Conservative Opposed To Elon Musk's Twitter Bid

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) used her congressional Twitter account on Thursday to attack a conservative writer who criticized Elon Musk's bid to buy the social networking company.

"I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter," Washington Post columnist Max Boot wrote. "He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less."

Boot's remarks caused Greene to lash out.

"Kill freedom of speech to save democracy?" she asked. "Say you’re a communist."

"Just say it," Greene continued. "You’re actually scared of people freely discussing ideas and saying words."

Greene concluded: "I’m offended by your weakness."

Earlier this year, Twitter "permanently suspended" Greene's personal account after repeated violations of the company's terms of service.

