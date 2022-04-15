Texts To Meadows Show Even Trump's Supporters Wanted Him To Stop

Articles

CNN's New Day looked at the new text messages Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chip Roy were sending to Mark Meadows about attempts to overturn the election.

"Never before seen text messages uncovered by the January 6th committee show how two Trump congressional allies, Congressman Chip Roy and Senator Mike Lee, went from encouraging the effort to at least block the certification of the 2020 election, to warning against it," John Berman said.

"I just want you to look at the evolution of texts from Chip Roy to Mark Meadows. On November 7th, he writes, 'Dude, we need ammo, we need fraud examples, we need it this weekend.' On November 19th, he writes, 'We need substance or people are going to break.' On November 22nd, he writes, "Freaking Rudy needs to hush." And on December 31st, Chip Roy writes, 'The president should call everyone off.'

"Both Chip Roy and Mike Lee did not go along with the certification on January 6th itself. What does the evolution tell you here?"

"They questioned their colleagues who did go forward with it," CNN's Abby Phillip said.

