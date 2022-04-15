Fox Hosts Suggest AOC In Solidarity With Brooklyn Subway Shooter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 13:16 Hits: 3

Dana Perino prefaced the attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by playing up the fear factor for New Yorkers and feigning concern for Mayor Eric Adams. She talked about a young woman who rides that subway every day, who “kind of feels for Mayor Adams.” She never expected crime to turn around “overnight,” Perino told us, but she also “never expected everything to get worse.” That made Perino conclude that Adams “doesn’t have a lot of extra time” to solve the crime wave (even though crime is still way below what it was in the 90s, a fact she conveniently omitted).

Then Perino lurched to the right in order to start cudgeling Ocasio-Cortez, with what I’m sure was a pre-planned smear. A gleefully malicious Greg Gutfeld made it explicitly racial. Never mind that AOC is a federal, not a city or state representative. And never mind that her district is in the Bronx and Queens, not Brooklyn. She’s a fave Fox target – and way too sympathetic to The Blacks!

PERINO: You know. I went back and I said, what did Alexandria Ocasio Cortez say about this whole thing this week? Nothing. read more

