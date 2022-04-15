RNC Cowards Pull Out Of 2024 Presidential Debates

Articles

The Republican Party continues to soil itself with cowardly actions, conspiracy theories, and election fraud lies.

And their cowardice was on full display on Thursday, when they voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Trump, as we know now, had COVID before the first debate with Biden, but refused to disclose it or be tested before the Cleveland debate took place.

Trump was a total embarrassment in that debate, and was so out of control that moderator Chris Wallace couldn't stop him.

In response, the MAGA fascist cult (that call themselves Republicans) wants to install only Trump loyalists to host any presidential debates moving forward.

Rigging the game before it begins.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "Debates are an important part of the democratic process … We are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” she said.

