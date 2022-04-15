Ari Fleischer Claims Only Rich People Get Student Loans

Articles

Fox News' Ari Fleischer claimed the Democrats have become the party of the "rich" now because they want to forgive college student debt.

I mean, the chutzpah on this guy.

On last night's Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host called Bernie Sanders' idea a "student loan forgiveness scam" basing her claims on Brookings Institute study promoted by George Will.

The highest-income 40 percent of households (those with incomes above $74,000) owe almost 60 percent of the outstanding education debt and make almost three-quarters of the payments. The lowest-income 40 percent of households hold just under 20 percent of the outstanding debt and make only 10 percent of the payments. It should be no surprise that higher-income households owe more student debt than others.

$74K is not considered a high-income family. Usually, when rich people get a break, Fox News is all for it, but not if they believe any legislation helps the working class.

I don't think anybody from this planet believes Bernie Sanders is leading this cause to help the rich, do you?

Ingraham screeched, "This is so transparent what they are doing with this student debt forgiveness. It's insulting...."

Fleischer hyperventilated and folded massive student loan debt into all household expenditures.

