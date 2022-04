Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 20:01 Hits: 1

Former President Trump is reportedly set to endorse Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the once anti-Trump “Hillbilly Elegy” author who has almost cartoonishly tripped over himself to gain the former president’s approval in the past year, according to NBC News.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-jd-vance-endorsement?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-jd-vance-endorsement