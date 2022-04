Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 23:39 Hits: 2

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with George Washington University economist Tara M. Sinclair about Americans’ pessimistic assessment of the economy.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/forecasting-the-peak-of-inflation-is-no-easy-task/