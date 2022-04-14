The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ohio Supreme Court Strikes Down GOP Legislative Maps For A *Fourth* Time. Will It Matter?

Ohio Supreme Court Strikes Down GOP Legislative Maps For A *Fourth* Time. Will It Matter?

By now, you may know the story: The Ohio Supreme Court, with three Democrats and its Republican chief justice making up a majority, has rejected a proposed state legislative map drawn by the GOP-dominated redistricting commission. 

