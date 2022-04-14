Fox Turns Trans Attacker Into A Right-Wing Martyr

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 11:22 Hits: 2

Code of Vets’ Twitter account says it’s devoted to helping “vets in crisis/need” but someone forgot to mention that some vets are fair game for smears. On March 24, when Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define a “woman,” Trumper Smith got a MAGA twofer by attacking Jackson with a gratuitous dig at Levine and Thomas, deliberately misgendering them as men.

Roberts is supposed to be a non-biased news anchor, but the only thing that seemed to bother him about Smith’s tweet was the Twitter suspension. In fact, he bent over backwards to make her as sympathetic as possible:

ROBERTS: Code of Vets, you are tweeting all the time, because you're trying to help vets who are homeless or are between jobs or just need assistance. I mean, it's amazing stuff that you do. And then you also give a little bit of social commentary here. One of those days was on March the 24th, when Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked by the senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, to define what a woman is. Here is what you wrote that day on Twitter. You said, quote, Rachel Levine, who is the assistant H.H.S. secretary and is transgender, is a man. Lia Thomas is a man. I am a woman. Simple biology. #GirlPower. Now many people would possibly take issue with that. But Twitter's response was to suspend your account for 12 hours! read more

