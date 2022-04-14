BOOK: Mitch Knew In Advance About Trump's Plan To Retain Power

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 11:44 Hits: 2

A new book not only details Trump's plan to stay in power, it describes how Trump shared said plan with Mitch McConnell. Good old Moscow Mitch did ... nothing, once again violating his oath of office to defend the Constitution and the country against enemies foreign and domestic. Because an oath is just a game to Republicans, and that's outrageous.Via CNN:

If Trump could successfully pressure Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to de-certify Biden’s narrow win in Georgia, that would lead to a domino effect: Officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan would follow suit and overturn Biden’s electoral victory, Trump believed, a stunning reversal that could keep him in the White House for a second term.

And Trump was certain he could subvert the election outcome, telling McConnell, then the Senate majority leader, and other top Republicans that he had personally been on the phone with officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan – and they told him they would move to keep him in power, despite the results showing Biden had won their states.

“I’ve been calling folks in those states and they’re with us,” Trump is reported to have told the Senate GOP leaders in a private December 2020 phone call, according to a soon-to-be-released book by New York Times political reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, both CNN political analysts.

