James Carville Has Had It With Democratic Whiners

Thursday, 14 April 2022

Stephanie Ruhle wanted to ask James Carville why Joe Biden isn't more popular.

"James, last night I talked to a strategist who said Democrats are going into the midterms disappointed because Joe Biden hasn't gotten much done," she said.

"But the thing is, he's gotten a lot done! He just had a Supreme Court justice on the bench, he passed the American Rescue Plan. The largest infrastructure law, comprehensive vaccine rollout, and our economy, while complicated, is in recovery. There's a lot of great things. Do Democrats need to do a lot of a better job selling these wins?"

"Thank you. You know, some Democrats need to shut up and quit saying that the president has not done anything, because he has done a lot," Carville said.

"If you look at his approval rating just among Democrats, it's 15 to 20 points below where it should be. And a lot of that is about the yapping that comes from Democrats telling other Democrats that Joe Biden hasn't done anything for you. When, in fact, if you are an hourly worker, and you have a child you are raising in poverty, Joe Biden has done more for you than anybody else has ever done for you.

"You look at this outstanding Supreme Court justice, look at the contempt and disrespect and how ill-mannered they went towards her. If you're a Democrat, I don't care what you are with gender, race, if you don't see that and you are not outraged, and it doesn't make you want to vote, I can't do anything for you! You're just a whiny, complaining person.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/james-carville-has-had-it-democratic