Trump Claims He Ran US Like A 'Perfect Machine' During COVID

Thursday, 14 April 2022

During an interview on Fox News with de facto advisor Sean Hannity, Trump had no solutions when asked how to fight inflation. The only thing he could do is claim everything was beautiful when he was in charge.

it was a word salad extravaganza of lies and grievances.

Hannity was on a mission to blame all the world's problems caused by the pandemic on Joe Biden instead of singling out the many Covid supply chain issues. But you never get the truth from Hannity.

Hannity then asked Trump, "What would you do?" to fight inflation.

Trump initially said the problem wasn't that easy to fix, which was surprising in of itself and instead of offering solutions, he outlined all the horrible things that were happening around the globe.

"In the supermarkets, and the shelves in some cases are half bare," Trump complained.. "We didn’t even have to discuss supply chains during my administration because it was a perfect moving machine. It was beautiful."

Only a very brain-damaged man could make these comments after telling people to drink bleach as a cure for COVID19.

The country was falling apart so much from his daft and corrosive leadership that Trump canceled White House press briefings for months on end.

It took Trump months and months to get enough Covid tests produced (he never did). And if you were a governor from a blue state, you had to bend the knee or else.

